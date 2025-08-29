Colliers Brokers $66M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis

RAMSEY AND ZIMMERMAN, MINN. — Colliers has brokered the $66 million sale of the Northwest Apartment Collection, a three-property, 304-unit multifamily portfolio in metro Minneapolis. The properties include Park View East and Sapphire in Ramsey as well as Depot on Main in Zimmerman. Built between 2017 and 2020, the communities offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include fitness centers, lounges, package lockers and pools. Park View East and Sapphire together comprise 239 units within COR, a 320-acre master-planned community anchored by the NorthStar Commuter Rail with direct access to downtown Minneapolis. Depot on Main includes 65 units. Mox Gunderson, Dan Linell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of Colliers brokered the sale. Dakota REIT was the buyer.