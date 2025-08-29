Friday, August 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Colliers Brokers $66M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

RAMSEY AND ZIMMERMAN, MINN. — Colliers has brokered the $66 million sale of the Northwest Apartment Collection, a three-property, 304-unit multifamily portfolio in metro Minneapolis. The properties include Park View East and Sapphire in Ramsey as well as Depot on Main in Zimmerman. Built between 2017 and 2020, the communities offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include fitness centers, lounges, package lockers and pools.  Park View East and Sapphire together comprise 239 units within COR, a 320-acre master-planned community anchored by the NorthStar Commuter Rail with direct access to downtown Minneapolis. Depot on Main includes 65 units. Mox Gunderson, Dan Linell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of Colliers brokered the sale. Dakota REIT was the buyer.

You may also like

Northmarq Negotiates $82M Sale of Alexan Mill District...

EYA Closes on Land Acquisition in Arlington, Virginia...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 190-Room Hyatt...

GTIS Acquires 24 Acres in Savannah, Plans 297,163...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 82,073 SF Shopping Center...

MRP Realty, Prime Finance Purchase Office Portfolio in...

Partnership Completes 56-Unit Affordable Housing Project in West...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 6,000 SF Healthcare Building...

Cross Ocean, Lincoln Buy 650,000 SF Office Building...