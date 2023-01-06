REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers 67,260 SF Industrial Sale-Leaseback in Cinnaminson, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

CINNAMINSON, N.J. — Colliers has brokered a 67,260-square-foot industrial sale-leaseback in the Southern New Jersey community of Cinnaminson. The property at 1450 Taylors Lane sits on four acres and features a clear height of 24 feet, nine loading docks and three drive-in doors. An affiliate of Massachusetts-based Northbridge Partners purchased the property from Actega North America, a provider of specialty coatings, inks and adhesives for a variety of industries. Richard Gorodesky of Colliers brokered the deal.

