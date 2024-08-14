Colliers Brokers $68.5M Sale of Lee Vista Promenade Shopping Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Colliers has brokered the $68.5 million sale of Lee Vista Promenade, a 313,981-square-foot regional power retail in Orlando. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Eric AmRhein of Colliers represented the seller, SITE Centers, in the transaction. Donald Jennewein, also with Colliers, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through City National Bank on behalf of the buyer, Dundas Real Estate Investments.

Situated on 74.2 acres in Orlando’s North Airport submarket, Lee Vista Promenade was 95.5 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Epic Theaters, Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods, Michaels, Bealls Outlet, Petco, Ulta Beauty, Five Below and Famous Footwear.

The shopping center was built in 2016 and also features three development parcels totaling 18.1 acres. A little more than one-third of the shopping center’s revenue is generated from restaurant tenants, according to Colliers.