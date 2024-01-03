Colliers Brokers $8.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Colliers has brokered the $8.3 million sale of West Palm Medical Plaza, a medical office building located at 4700 N. Congress Ave. in West Palm Beach. The property is situated within walking distance of the HCA Florida JFK North Hospital. Mark Rubin, Bastian Schauer, Jake Stauber and Jared Mann of Colliers represented the seller, Triple Double Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer, Orbvest, was not represented by a broker. The asset was fully leased at the time of sale.