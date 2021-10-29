REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $8.3M Sale of Shopping Center in Hiram, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Paulding Pavilion

HIRAM, GA. — Colliers International’s Atlanta-based Southeast Retail Investment Sales Team has brokered the sale of Paulding Pavilion, a 78,346-square-foot shopping center in Hiram. A private investor acquired the property from The Ardent Cos. for $8.3 million. Scott Israel and Joe Montgomery of Colliers represented the seller in the sale.

Built in 1996 and renovated in 2004, Paulding Pavilion was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Bargain Hunt, Big Air Trampoline Park and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses. Paulding Pavilion is located on more than 8.5 acres with nearby retailers including Hiram Bottle Shop, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Burger King, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chick-fil-A and Johnny’s New York Style Pizza. Located at 4471 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, the property is situated about 26 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

