Colliers Brokers $8.5M Sale of Indiana Affordable Housing Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Shelby’s Crest features 120 units.

SHELBYVILLE, IND. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Shelby’s Crest in Shelbyville for $8.5 million. The 120-unit affordable housing property is situated about 30 miles southeast of Indianapolis. The Section 42 housing community was fully occupied at the time of sale. Monthly rents start at $817. Kevin Morris, Christopher Rivera and Amy Burmeister of Colliers’ Affordable Housing Services Group represented the seller, Dominium Group Inc. The team also procured the buyer, Harmony Housing Advisors Inc.