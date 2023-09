DURHAM, N.H. — Colliers has brokered the $8.8 million sale of Mill Road Plaza, a 53,238-square-foot shopping center in Durham, located near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. Grocer Hannaford and Rite Aid serve as the anchor tenants of the two-building, 10.6-acre property. Abigail Bachman and David Choate of Colliers represented the seller, Colonial Durham Associates LP, in the transaction. The buyer was regional investment firm Torrington Properties.