Colliers Brokers $9.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Suburban Milwaukee

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Colliers has brokered the sale of the Shoppes at Brookfield Commons in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield for $9.2 million. The 42,356-square-foot shopping center is located at the intersection of West Bluemound and North Moorland roads. The property is 40 percent vacant. Some of the tenants include Chipotle, H&R Block and LasikPlus. Adam Connor led a Colliers team that represented the seller and procured the buyer, a private Illinois-based real estate company. The transaction marked the first acquisition in Wisconsin for the buyer.