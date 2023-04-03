Monday, April 3, 2023
AcquisitionsMidwestRetailWisconsin

Colliers Brokers $9.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Suburban Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Colliers has brokered the sale of the Shoppes at Brookfield Commons in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield for $9.2 million. The 42,356-square-foot shopping center is located at the intersection of West Bluemound and North Moorland roads. The property is 40 percent vacant. Some of the tenants include Chipotle, H&R Block and LasikPlus. Adam Connor led a Colliers team that represented the seller and procured the buyer, a private Illinois-based real estate company. The transaction marked the first acquisition in Wisconsin for the buyer.

