Colliers Brokers $98M Sale of 1.3 MSF Industrial Development in Romeoville, Illinois
ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Interchange 55 Logistics Park in Romeoville for $98 million. Located near I-55, the two-building industrial development spans 1.3 million square feet. Completed in late 2019, the project was 30 percent occupied at the time of sale. Both buildings feature clear heights of 36 feet. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers International represented the seller, Macquarie Real Estate. Prologis purchased the asset.
