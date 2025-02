LOS ANGELES — Colliers has arranged the sale of Mar Vista Lofts, a multifamily property located at 3992 Inglewood Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood. Park Towers (1990) Corp. sold the asset to Mar Vista Lofts 4 LLC for $9 million, or $452,380 per unit. Kitty Wallace and Melanie Nutting of Colliers’ Wallace Team represented the seller and the buyer in the deal. Constructed in 2012, Mar Vista Lofts features 21 apartments on a 14,638-square-foot double lot.