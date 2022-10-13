Colliers Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 21,940 SF Office Building in Manchester, Connecticut
MANCHESTER, CONN. — Colliers has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 21,940-square-foot office building located at 160 Chapel Road in Manchester, an eastern suburb of Hartford. The property traded for $1.4 million. Bob Pagani and Christian Dietz of Colliers represented the seller, MMNT Certified Public Accountants, in the transaction. Nick Morizio of Colliers represented the buyer, private investor Dan Sullivan.
