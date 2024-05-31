Colliers Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 44,232 SF Warehouse, Distribution Building in Dover, New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. — Colliers has brokered the $5 million sale-leaseback of a 44,232-square-foot warehouse and distribution building that sits on an eight-acre site at 111 Venture Drive in Dover, about 70 miles north of Boston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 1993 and features a clear height of 14.5 feet and two dock-high loading doors. David Choate and Abby Bachman of Colliers represented the seller and tenant, Merchandise Central LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Vermont-based developer Redstone.