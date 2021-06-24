REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale-Leaseback of Three Industrial Facilities Totaling 496,744 SF

GHP Group was the seller. Pictured is the facility at 6440 W. Howard St. in Niles.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES, ILL. — Colliers International Chicago has brokered the sale-leaseback of three industrial facilities totaling 496,744 square feet for an undisclosed price. GHP Group Inc. sold the properties to W. P. Carey. The portfolio includes a 225,006-square-foot facility at 1501 Nicholas Blvd. in Elk Grove Village and a 161,770-square-foot property at 6440 W. Howard St. in Niles. Additionally, the portfolio includes a 109,968-square-foot building in Guelph, Ontario near Toronto. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Brendan Green and Ron Jansen of Colliers represented Niles-based GHP Group, which is a manufacturer of seasonal products such as barbecues, heaters, fireplaces, water dispensers and filtration products.

