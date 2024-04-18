Thursday, April 18, 2024
Rickenbacker Exchange Building 2 is fully leased to Hanesbrands Inc.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

Colliers Brokers Sale of 1.2 MSF Distribution Center in Metro Columbus for $94.1M

by Kristin Harlow

COMMERCIAL POINT, OHIO — Colliers has brokered the sale of Rickenbacker Exchange Building 2 in metro Columbus for $94.1 million. The 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center is located at 521 Exchange Way in Commercial Point. VanTrust Real Estate developed the building, which was fully leased to Hanesbrands Inc. prior to its completion in 2022. The property, located within the 875-acre Rickenbacker Exchange at Commercial Point industrial park, features a clear height of 40 feet, four drive-in doors, 120 docks and 728 parking spaces. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers brokered the transaction. VanTrust sold the asset to W. P. Carey Inc.

