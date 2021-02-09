REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Pictured is the building at 435 Park Court in Lino Lakes, Minn.

MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a six-building industrial portfolio spanning 1.2 million square feet in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The sales price was undisclosed. One of the buildings is in Lino Lakes, Minn.; two are in Pewaukee, Wis.; two are in Milwaukee; and one is in Menomonie, Wis. Tom Shepherd and Mark Kolsrud of Colliers brokered the transaction. All six properties are fully leased. Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners and Maryland-based Alex Brown Realty Inc. sold the portfolio to Kansas-based Platform Ventures.

