Colliers Brokers Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Pictured is the building at 435 Park Court in Lino Lakes, Minn.

MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a six-building industrial portfolio spanning 1.2 million square feet in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The sales price was undisclosed. One of the buildings is in Lino Lakes, Minn.; two are in Pewaukee, Wis.; two are in Milwaukee; and one is in Menomonie, Wis. Tom Shepherd and Mark Kolsrud of Colliers brokered the transaction. All six properties are fully leased. Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners and Maryland-based Alex Brown Realty Inc. sold the portfolio to Kansas-based Platform Ventures.