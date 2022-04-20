Colliers Brokers Sale of 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Northeast Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Link Logistics purchased the 11-building portfolio.

WAUKEGAN AND ZION, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of the Amhurst Lake Portfolio in northeast Illinois for an undisclosed price. The portfolio consists of 11 buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet. Ten of the buildings are located in the Amhurst Lakes Business Park in Waukegan, while one property is situated in Trumpet Business Park in Zion. Tenants include pharmaceutical, home goods, logistics and manufacturing entities. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Chris Volkert of CBRE represented the seller, a global real estate investment advisor. Link Logistics was the buyer.