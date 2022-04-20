REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Northeast Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Link Logistics purchased the 11-building portfolio.

WAUKEGAN AND ZION, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of the Amhurst Lake Portfolio in northeast Illinois for an undisclosed price. The portfolio consists of 11 buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet. Ten of the buildings are located in the Amhurst Lakes Business Park in Waukegan, while one property is situated in Trumpet Business Park in Zion. Tenants include pharmaceutical, home goods, logistics and manufacturing entities. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Chris Volkert of CBRE represented the seller, a global real estate investment advisor. Link Logistics was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  