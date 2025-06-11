Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3837-Bay-Lake-Trail-North-Las-Vegas-NV
Las Vegas Logistics Center features 1 million square feet of industrial space spread across three buildings in North Las Vegas, including 3837 Bay Lake Trail (pictured).
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

Colliers Brokers Sale of 1 MSF Las Vegas Logistics Center

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Las Vegas Logistics Center, a Class A industrial portfolio in North Las Vegas. NorthPoint Development acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 1 million square feet, the portfolio consists of three buildings located at 3837 Bay Lake Trail, 3717 Bay Lake Trail and 3200 R. Gowan Road. At the time of sale, the 50.4-acre center was fully leased to five tenants, including Amazon, with a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 3.4 years. Las Vegas Logistics Center features 30- to 32-foot clear heights, 202 dock-high doors, deep concrete truck courts and generous trailer and auto parking.

Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno and Kenny Patricia of Colliers’ West Region Industrial Capital Markets represented both parties in the transaction. Additionally, Jeremy Thornton, Nicole Sayers and Andrew Gibson of Colliers arranged acquisition financing for the buyer. Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland and Jerry Doty of Colliers provided local market insight and leasing support throughout the transaction process.

You may also like

Colliers Arranges $63.5M Sale of Posner Commons Shopping...

Berkadia Secures $50M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in...

Sunstone Hotel Investors Sells Hilton New Orleans St....

Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of 126-Room Hyatt...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $34.3M Sale of Mixed-Use...

SRS Brokers $6M Ground-Lease Sale of Retail Building...

Newmark Secures 22,000 SF Industrial Lease in Wallington,...

Panattoni Development Sells 169,027 SF Industrial Building in...

KJ Commercial Assembles Land Site for New Citizens...