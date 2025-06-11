Colliers Brokers Sale of 1 MSF Las Vegas Logistics Center

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Las Vegas Logistics Center, a Class A industrial portfolio in North Las Vegas. NorthPoint Development acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 1 million square feet, the portfolio consists of three buildings located at 3837 Bay Lake Trail, 3717 Bay Lake Trail and 3200 R. Gowan Road. At the time of sale, the 50.4-acre center was fully leased to five tenants, including Amazon, with a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 3.4 years. Las Vegas Logistics Center features 30- to 32-foot clear heights, 202 dock-high doors, deep concrete truck courts and generous trailer and auto parking.

Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno and Kenny Patricia of Colliers’ West Region Industrial Capital Markets represented both parties in the transaction. Additionally, Jeremy Thornton, Nicole Sayers and Andrew Gibson of Colliers arranged acquisition financing for the buyer. Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland and Jerry Doty of Colliers provided local market insight and leasing support throughout the transaction process.