Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Known as Mitchell Industrial Park, the portfolio is situated near the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Colliers Brokers Sale of 10-Building Industrial Portfolio in Cudahy, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

CUDAHY, WIS. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 10-building industrial portfolio known as Mitchell Industrial Park in Cudahy, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. The portfolio totals 879,704 square feet and is 99 percent leased to 22 tenants, including DHL, National Packaging Services, Menasha Packaging and Fastenal. The buildings, constructed over the course of several decades, range in size from 24,000 to 212,000 square feet. The assets are located on the immediate southeast corner of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Tom Shepherd, Jennifer Huber-Bullock, Bill Langhoff, Joe Langhoff, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the seller, an affiliate of Oak Realty Group Inc. A joint venture between DRA Advisors and Capital Partners purchased the portfolio. According to Colliers, the deal marked the largest industrial sale year to date in Wisconsin in terms of both size and value.

