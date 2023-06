NEW CASTLE, DEL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in New Castle, located south of Wilmington in Delaware. The building sits on 6.6 acres and offers 80 car parking spaces, 30 trailer parking spaces, one drive-in door and 5,000 square feet of office space. Charles Brown and Carl Neilson of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.