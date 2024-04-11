Colliers Brokers Sale of 10,203 SF Industrial Building in Pleasanton, Texas

PLEASANTON, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 10,203-square-foot industrial building in Pleasanton, a southern suburb of San Antonio. The building sits on 9.6 acres at 495 Shale Road, and according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 2018 and features 22-foot clear heights. Todd Moore, Barkley Peschel and Connor Duffy of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. The building was fully leased to energy firm Baker Hughes at the time of sale.