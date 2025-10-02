Thursday, October 2, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Colliers Brokers Sale of 106,045 SF Industrial Property in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

BENSALEM, PA. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 106,045-square-foot industrial property in Bensalem, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The site at 1211 Ford Road spans 7.9 acres, and the facility can support both manufacturing and distribution uses. Building features include a clear height of 18 feet, 6,000 square feet of office space, 17 tailgate loading docks and five drive-in doors. Richard Gorodesky, Andy McGhee and Adam Gorodesky of Colliers represented the seller, Faropoint, in the transaction. The buyer was UniCup International. The sales price was not disclosed.

