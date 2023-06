WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 106,528-square-foot industrial property in Woolwich Township, located in the southern part of the Garden State. Regional investment firm Faropoint sold the asset to an affiliate of DH Property Holdings for an undisclosed price. Marc Isdaner and Ian Richman of Colliers brokered the deal. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Diversified Industries, a provider of foam and adhesive products.