Colliers Brokers Sale of 107,000 SF Vacant Office Building in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 107,000-square-foot vacant office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building at 45 Waterview Blvd. was originally constructed in 1997. The building was previously fully leased to DSM Nutritional Products. Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris, Samuel Horowitz and Brittany Leventoff of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer and end user, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

