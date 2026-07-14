Colliers Brokers Sale of 111,852 SF Shopping Center in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Westgate Shopping Center, a 111,852-square-foot shopping center located at 40 Westgate Parkway in Asheville. Built in 1956, Westgate is leased to Earth Fare, CVS, Crumbl Cookies, The UPS Store and other national and regional retailers.

UNC Health purchased the shopping center from FIRC Group Inc. for an undisclosed price. Scott Israel of Colliers’ Atlanta office represented the seller in the transaction, while John Spake of Spake Real Estate represented the buyer.