Colliers Brokers Sale of 112,867 SF Office Building in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 112,867-square-foot office building located at 1220 Augusta Drive in the San Felipe/Voss submarket of West Houston. Christopher Winters and Jay Kyle of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer is a locally based investment firm doing business as 1220 Augusta LLC.

