Colliers Brokers Sale of 116-Unit Historic Apartment Building in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Colliers has brokered the sale of ElseWarehouse, a 116-unit apartment building in the North Loop of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. The transaction marks the first time the historic warehouse apartments have hit the market. Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Devon Dvorak and Adam Haydon of Colliers represented the seller, Greco. North Dakota-based Great States Development was the buyer. Greco converted the 1920s warehouse into apartments in 2012. Located at 730 N. Washington Ave., the property features a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 907 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop clubrooms and retail space on the ground floor.