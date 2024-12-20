Colliers Brokers Sale of 125,538 SF Casselberry Exchange Shopping Center in Metro Orlando

CASSELBERRY, FLA. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Casselberry Exchange, a 125,538-square-foot shopping center located at 5803 US Highway 17-92 in Casselberry, approximately 12 miles north of Orlando. Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo sold the value-add property to RD Management for an undisclosed price. Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated adjacent to Sole at Casselberry apartments, the shopping center features multiple single-tenant and strip retail buildings leased to retailers including Starbucks Coffee, Einstein Bagel Bros, Fresenius Kidney Care, Amscot and Little Caesars. Casselberry Exchange also features three vacant big box anchor stores totaling nearly 83,500 square feet and a former 7-Eleven gas station outparcel.