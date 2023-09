HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 127,000-square-foot industrial building in northeast Houston. The shallow-bay building, known as Northport Business Park, sits on an eight-acre site at 7101-7157 N. Loop E. Jason Scholtz of Colliers represented the buyer, Harbor Capital, in the transaction. Jason Gandy and Derrick Jones represented the seller, Sealy & Co., on an internal basis. The sales price was not disclosed.