Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Colliers Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Deer Springs Apartments, a 128-unit multifamily complex located in the northeastern Houston suburb of Humble that was built in 1984. According to Apartments.com, the age-restricted complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Chip Nash, Bob Heard, Kitty Wallace and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers represented the seller, Alphil Investments, in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to implement a value-add program.

You may also like

GTIS Partners Begins Construction on 484,000 SF Industrial...

Midway Breaks Ground on 320,000 SF Office Project...

Reynolds, Newport Buy Two Multifamily Properties in Texarkana...

ESI Arranges the Sale of a 119-Bed Seniors...

Hartz Mountain Industries Begins Leasing 262-Unit Apartment Community...

Partnership Launches Leasing for 264-Unit Edera Apartments in...

Pearlmark Provides $33M Mezzanine Debt for Active Adult...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.8M Sale of Shopping...

Merchants Capital Provides $103M in Financing for Rehabilitation...