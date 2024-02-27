Colliers Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Houston

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Deer Springs Apartments, a 128-unit multifamily complex located in the northeastern Houston suburb of Humble that was built in 1984. According to Apartments.com, the age-restricted complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Chip Nash, Bob Heard, Kitty Wallace and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers represented the seller, Alphil Investments, in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to implement a value-add program.