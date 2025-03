HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 135,641-square-foot office building in the Uptown/Galleria area of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the eight-story building at 675 Bering Drive was originally constructed in 1982 and renovated in 1999. David Carter of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The building was 76 percent leased at the time of sale. The sales price was also not disclosed.