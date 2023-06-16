Colliers Brokers Sale of 14-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 14-building industrial portfolio in metro Cincinnati for an undisclosed price. The portfolio is comprised of nine light industrial buildings and five distribution buildings in Cincinnati and Erlanger, Ky. The value-add portfolio was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to 56 tenants across industries that include third-party logistics, air cargo, e-commerce, manufacturing and wholesale trade. John Gartner, Erin Casey and Andrew Jacob of Colliers represented the buyer, TradeLane Properties. Tappan Properties was the seller.