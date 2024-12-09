Colliers Brokers Sale of 14,165 SF Industrial Building in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 14,165-square-foot industrial building in College Station. The building at 5936 Imperial Loop Drive sits within Aggieland Business Park, a 133-acre development on the city’s southwest side. The property is a build-to-suit for global agricultural company Advanta Seeds. Todd Moore, Connor Duffy and Zack Martin of Colliers represented the seller, Dark Horse Real Estate, in the transaction. Bill Byrd of Colliers and Judd Harrison of KBC Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer.