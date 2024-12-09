Monday, December 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Colliers Brokers Sale of 14,165 SF Industrial Building in College Station

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 14,165-square-foot industrial building in College Station. The building at 5936 Imperial Loop Drive sits within Aggieland Business Park, a 133-acre development on the city’s southwest side. The property is a build-to-suit for global agricultural company Advanta Seeds. Todd Moore, Connor Duffy and Zack Martin of Colliers represented the seller, Dark Horse Real Estate, in the transaction. Bill Byrd of Colliers and Judd Harrison of KBC Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $24.5M Loan for Amazon-Leased Industrial Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Shopping...

Presidium Begins Leasing 348-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers...

Bendetti Acquires Two Arlington Industrial Properties Totaling 114,390...

Law Firm Signs 28,000 SF Office Lease at...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 8,246 SF...

AmTrust RE Acquires Midtown Manhattan Office Building for...

National Development Completes 210,600 SF Industrial Project in...

U-Haul International Buys 548,938 SF Office Tower in...