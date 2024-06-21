Colliers Brokers Sale of 142,100 SF Industrial Building in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Barker Cypress Distribution Center, a 142,100-square-foot industrial building located on the northwestern outskirts of Houston. The building sits on 12 acres and features 32-foot clear heights, 3,574 square feet of office space and parking for 124 cars and 25 trailers. At the time of sale, Barker Cypress Distribution Center was fully leased to building materials supplier 84 Lumber. Lizzy Blake led the Colliers team that represented the seller, Molto Properties, in the transaction and procured a California-based limited liability company as the buyer.