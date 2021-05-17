REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 146,029 SF Industrial Building in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Completed in 2020 and located at 500 E. Devon Ave., the property was 71 percent leased at the time of sale.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Colliers International Chicago has brokered the sale of a 146,029-square-foot industrial building in Elk Grove Village, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Completed in 2020 and located at 500 E. Devon Ave., the property features a clear height of 32 feet. The facility was 71 percent leased to three tenants at the time of sale. Colliers will continue to represent the new ownership in marketing the vacancy for lease. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, CA Ventures. A fund managed by Goldman Sachs was the buyer.

