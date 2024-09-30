Colliers Brokers Sale of 152-Unit Oaks of Kingwood Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of Oaks of Kingwood, a 152-unit multifamily property in Kingwood, a master-planned community in northeast Houston. Oaks of Kingwood was originally built in two phases between 1984 and 1999 and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 876 square feet. Chip Nash, Bob Heard and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as Kingwood Houston Oaks LP, in the deal. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Oaks of Kingwood was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.