SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 15,446-square-foot office building in Sugar Land, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The Offices at Telfair was built on 1.5 acres in 2017 within the master-planned community of the same name and is home to engineering consulting firm Aguirre & Fields. Kolbe Curtice of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.