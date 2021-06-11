Colliers Brokers Sale of 156-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

HACKENSACK AND LITTLE FERRY, N.J. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of the Lenox Multifamily Portfolio, a collection of five apartment buildings totaling 156 units in Northern New Jersey. The properties, which are located in Hackensack and Little Ferry, feature a unit mix of 16 studios, 133 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom residences. Jacklene Chesler, Matthew Brown and Patrick Norris of Colliers brokered marketed the properties on behalf of the undisclosed seller. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.