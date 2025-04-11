Friday, April 11, 2025
Kennedale Industrial Park
Kennedale Industrial Park, located just south of Fort Worth, totals 156,295 square feet. The property was built in 2024.
Colliers Brokers Sale of 156,295 SF Industrial Park in Kennedale, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KENNEDALE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Kennedale Industrial Park, a 156,295-square-foot development located on a 13.2-acre site just south of Fort Worth.Kennedale Industrial Park, which was 36 percent leased at the time of sale, consists of six buildings that were completed in 2024. Buildings can support multiple tenants and feature 18- to 22-foot clear heights, 71 grade-level doors and two dock-high doors. Cody Payne, Michael Tran, Austin Edelmon and Nick Miller of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

