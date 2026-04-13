Monday, April 13, 2026
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AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Colliers Brokers Sale of 158,380 SF Castle Rock Industrial Property in Colorado

by Amy Works

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Castle Rock Industrial at The Meadows, an industrial asset in Castle Rock. Saunders Commercial Development Co. sold the property to a joint venture between New York-based Sound Capital and Connecticut-based Palladian Management for an undisclosed price. Located at 3563-3593 Timber Mill Parkway, Castle Rock Industrial at The Meadows offers 158,380 square feet of industrial space. T.J. Smith, Nick Rice, Tim Shay and Brad Calbert of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

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