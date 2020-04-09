Colliers Brokers Sale of 160-Unit Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview totals 160 units. The property was built in 1971.

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Bella Oaks, a 160-unit multifamily community in Longview, about 120 miles east of Dallas. Built in 1971, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 688 to 1,088 square feet with granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen and Courtland Charles of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was a California-based investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.