REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 160-Unit Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview totals 160 units. The property was built in 1971.

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Bella Oaks, a 160-unit multifamily community in Longview, about 120 miles east of Dallas. Built in 1971, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 688 to 1,088 square feet with granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen and Courtland Charles of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was a California-based investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business