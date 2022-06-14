Colliers Brokers Sale of 160,000 SF Office Complex in North Dallas

DALLAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 160,000-square-foot office complex located at 12160 & 12170 Abrams Road in North Dallas. The two-building complex is situated within the East LBJ Freeway submarket. Cody Payne, Michael Tran and Austin Edelmon of Colliers represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Payne also secured a private investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.