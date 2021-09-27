Colliers Brokers Sale of 161,182 SF Northpointe Centre Office Building in Dallas

DALLAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Northpointe Centre, a 161,182-square-foot office building in Dallas. The eight-story building is located on the city’s north side and offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference facility and a deli. Cody Payne, Wayne Bares, Austin Edelmon and Michael Tran of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Northpointe Centre was 75 percent leased at the time of sale.