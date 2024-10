TOMBALL, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 16,141-square-foot industrial flex building in the northeastern Houston suburb of Tomball. The building at 2121 Persimmon St., which is located on 2.5 acres within Tomball Business & Technology Park, was completed in 2023, according to LoopNet Inc. Tom Condon Jr. of Colliers represented the seller, KTB Properties LLC, in the transaction. Al Gosen of Texas United Realty represented the buyer, an entity doing business as W E Mauney LLC.