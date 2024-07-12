Friday, July 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Citimark Management Co. sold Building 450 in Whitestown to Transwestern Investment Group.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Colliers Brokers Sale of 163,654 SF Distribution Center in Suburban Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Building 450, a 163,654-square-foot distribution center in the northwest Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 4921 E. 450 South and built in 2022, the Class A property is situated on more than 16 acres along I-65. Novo Logistics, a third-party logistics firm, fully occupies the facility on a six-year triple net lease. Building 450 features a clear height of 32 feet, 16 dock positions and ample auto and trailer parking. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the seller, Citimark Management Co. Transwestern Investment Group was the buyer.

You may also like

Sterling Bay Begins Development of Pulaski 55 Logistics...

Faris Lee Investments Arranges $2.4M Sale of Hardee’s-Occupied...

Overton Moore Properties Buys 104,500 SF Industrial Asset...

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Negotiates Sale of Home2...

PSRS Arranges $12M Refinancing for Warehouse in Phoenix

Rosewood Realty Arranges $36M Sale of Mixed-Use Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.5M Sale of Northern...

Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 50,000 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 432-Unit Self-Storage...