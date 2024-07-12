Colliers Brokers Sale of 163,654 SF Distribution Center in Suburban Indianapolis

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Building 450, a 163,654-square-foot distribution center in the northwest Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 4921 E. 450 South and built in 2022, the Class A property is situated on more than 16 acres along I-65. Novo Logistics, a third-party logistics firm, fully occupies the facility on a six-year triple net lease. Building 450 features a clear height of 32 feet, 16 dock positions and ample auto and trailer parking. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the seller, Citimark Management Co. Transwestern Investment Group was the buyer.