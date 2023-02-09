Colliers Brokers Sale of 17,433 SF Industrial Property in Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 17,433-square-foot industrial property located at 6421 N. Shepherd Drive in Houston. The two-building complex sits on 4.4 acres and features 15-foot clear heights, 10 grade-level doors and 2,000 square feet of office space. Jeff Peltier and John Parsley of Colliers represented the seller, R & J Partnership, in the transaction. Zane Carman of Partners represented the buyer, Holdings Enterprise.