Colliers Brokers Sale of 175,000 SF Liberty Rock Shopping Center in Milford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

MILFORD, CONN. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Liberty Rock Shopping Center, a 175,000-square-foot shopping center in Milford, located in the southern central part of the state. Tenants at Liberty Rock Shopping Center include Ocean State Job Lot, Dollar Tree, Walgreens and Taco Bell. John Cafasso and Ian Hunt of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, a locally based development and investment firm, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

