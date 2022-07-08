REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 180,030 SF Office Building in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 180,030-square-foot office building located at 450 Gears Road in North Houston. The eight-story building, which was originally constructed on 4.5 acres in 1984, includes a four-story parking garage and a conference center. David Carter, Doug Pack and Sam Hansen of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. Evens Grandoit of Krueger Real Estate represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

