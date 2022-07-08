Colliers Brokers Sale of 180,030 SF Office Building in North Houston
HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 180,030-square-foot office building located at 450 Gears Road in North Houston. The eight-story building, which was originally constructed on 4.5 acres in 1984, includes a four-story parking garage and a conference center. David Carter, Doug Pack and Sam Hansen of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. Evens Grandoit of Krueger Real Estate represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.