Colliers Brokers Sale of 184-Unit Multifamily Complex in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Fountains of Rosenberg in metro Houston totals 184 units.

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Fountains of Rosenberg, a 184-unit multifamily complex located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. The recently renovated property offers a pool and a fitness center. Chip Nash, Bob Heard and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as Mosaic Fountains LP, in the transaction. The buyer was Dallas-based Momentum Multifamily.