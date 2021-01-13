Colliers Brokers Sale of 190,830 SF Office Building in North Dallas

DALLAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of 7920 Belt Line Road, a 190,830-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The property was built in 1983 and recently received $2.3 million in capital improvements. Creighton Stark and Chris Boyd of Colliers International represented the seller, a partnership between Pillar Commercial and Blue Vista Capital Management, in the transaction. New Orleans-based Uhalt Investments purchased the property for an undisclosed amount. The sale included an adjacent medical pad site for potential future development.