REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 190,830 SF Office Building in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

7920-Belt-Line-Road-Dallas

The office building at 7920 Belt Line Road in Dallas totals 190,830 square feet. The property was built in 1983.

DALLAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of 7920 Belt Line Road, a 190,830-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The property was built in 1983 and recently received $2.3 million in capital improvements. Creighton Stark and Chris Boyd of Colliers International represented the seller, a partnership between Pillar Commercial and Blue Vista Capital Management, in the transaction. New Orleans-based Uhalt Investments purchased the property for an undisclosed amount. The sale included an adjacent medical pad site for potential future development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  