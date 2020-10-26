Colliers Brokers Sale of 198,788 SF Preston Park Office Complex in Plano

Preston Park in Plano consists of roughly 199,000 square feet of office space across two buildings. The property was built in 1997.

PLANO, TEXAS — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Preston Park, a 198,788-square-foot office complex in Plano. The two-building, 12-acre complex was built in 1997 and recently renovated to upgrade lobbies, common areas, tenant lounges and conference centers. California-based Libitzky Property Cos. and Dallas-based Sunwest Real Estate Group sold the property to Florida-based TerraCap Management for an undisclosed price. Creighton Stark and Chris Boyd of Colliers brokered the deal. Both buildings were approximately 90 percent leased at the time of sale.